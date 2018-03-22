BMC worker comes under rear wheels of truck in Mumbai, dies

A 40-year-old civic body cleaner was killed on Wednesday after his shirt got entangled with a passing truck and he got dragged, before being run over by its rear wheels at Malwani in Malad (West).

The Malwani police said the incident took place at 7.45am on Veer Abdul Hamid Marg, near Malwani gate 6 where the victim, Shankar R Murgan, was posted. “His shirt got entangled with the truck and he got dragged with it. He fell and came under the rear wheels. This was captured on a CCTV in the vicinity,” said a police official.

The truck driver, Ganesh Kadam, 40, who fled the spot was later arrested under 304A Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act. He will be produced before a magistrate court.