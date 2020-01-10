BMM results row: College forgot to submit marks

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:04 IST

Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) announced results for Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) wherein students from a south Mumbai college failed as they were marked absent, it was found that college authorities had forgotten to submit the marks for a third-year BMM examination to MU.

“Results were announced on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning we received a series of complaints from students. Surprisingly, maximum complaints came from students of one college. On further inquiry, we found that the institute had not submitted marks for a subject altogether,” said an official from the examination department of MU. He added that the college in question was KPB Hinduja College at Charni Road.

All third-year BMM students appear for five theory papers while the sixth subject is a practical project, for which students are assessed by external examiners in college. These marks are supposed to be submitted by respective colleges to the university, which the administration of KPB Hinduja College forgot to submit.

While results were announced on Tuesday, the cause of the problem was found only on Thursday. “On Thursday evening, we received a letter of apology from the college principal along with the marks of all their third-year BMM students. The rectification of marks is now underway and students will be informed of their new results soon,” said a senior official from MU.

When contacted, the college administration refused to comment. “The problem has been solved, and we have directly contacted the university with our response,” said Minu Madlani, principal, KPB Hinduja College.