e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / BMM results row: College forgot to submit marks

BMM results row: College forgot to submit marks

mumbai Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:04 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) announced results for Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) wherein students from a south Mumbai college failed as they were marked absent, it was found that college authorities had forgotten to submit the marks for a third-year BMM examination to MU.

“Results were announced on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning we received a series of complaints from students. Surprisingly, maximum complaints came from students of one college. On further inquiry, we found that the institute had not submitted marks for a subject altogether,” said an official from the examination department of MU. He added that the college in question was KPB Hinduja College at Charni Road.

All third-year BMM students appear for five theory papers while the sixth subject is a practical project, for which students are assessed by external examiners in college. These marks are supposed to be submitted by respective colleges to the university, which the administration of KPB Hinduja College forgot to submit.

While results were announced on Tuesday, the cause of the problem was found only on Thursday. “On Thursday evening, we received a letter of apology from the college principal along with the marks of all their third-year BMM students. The rectification of marks is now underway and students will be informed of their new results soon,” said a senior official from MU.

When contacted, the college administration refused to comment. “The problem has been solved, and we have directly contacted the university with our response,” said Minu Madlani, principal, KPB Hinduja College.

top news
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News