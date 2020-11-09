e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Body found in Kalwa creek in Thane

Body found in Kalwa creek in Thane

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:08 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

The body of a man in his 40s was found at the immersion ghat at Vitawa in Kalwa on Monday afternoon. Police have registered an accidental death report, while the investigation to establish the identity and cause of death of the person is underway.

Kalwa police suspect that the man may have died by suicide, however, they have not recovered evidence of the same. The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and fire brigade recovered the body and handed it over to Kalwa police station. “We have sent the body to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for post mortem. We are yet to identity the deceased; once we do so, we will have a clear idea on cause of death,” said an officer from Kalwa police station.

top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In