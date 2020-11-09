Body found in Kalwa creek in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:08 IST

The body of a man in his 40s was found at the immersion ghat at Vitawa in Kalwa on Monday afternoon. Police have registered an accidental death report, while the investigation to establish the identity and cause of death of the person is underway.

Kalwa police suspect that the man may have died by suicide, however, they have not recovered evidence of the same. The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and fire brigade recovered the body and handed it over to Kalwa police station. “We have sent the body to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for post mortem. We are yet to identity the deceased; once we do so, we will have a clear idea on cause of death,” said an officer from Kalwa police station.