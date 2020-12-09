e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bollywood drug case: NCB arrests 2 key suppliers, seizes drugs worth Rs2.5 crore

Bollywood drug case: NCB arrests 2 key suppliers, seizes drugs worth Rs2.5 crore

Based on specific inputs, a team of NCB officials arrested Rigel Mahakala from Andheri (West) and seized hashish, ecstasy pills and Rs16 lakh in cash; details of the other arrest will be shared soon

mumbai Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:44 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

In a major crackdown on the drug syndicate supplying narcotics to those associated with Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two key drug suppliers and seized drugs worth nearly Rs2.5 crore early on Wednesday morning.

Based on specific inputs, a team of NCB officials led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrested Rigel Mahakala from Andheri (West) and seized hashish, ecstasy pills and Rs16 lakh in cash.

“Rigel supplied drugs to Anuj Keshwani who was earlier arrested by NCB,” said Wankhede. In September, following Kaizan Ibrahim’s interrogation, NCB had raided Keshwani’s Khar residence and seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 grams of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs185,200 in cash and 5,000 in Indonesian currency. Ibrahim was among the peddlers who allegedly supplied marijuana to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB officials.

Wankhede added, “The operation is currently on and we have also arrested a big supplier of drugs. He supplied drugs to Rigel and to other peddlers who move around in the Bollywood industry. We will share his details once the legal process of arrest is completed.”

NCB, which has been investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has till now arrested over 20 persons.

tags
top news
Today’s meeting with Centre cancelled, will discuss after draft proposal: Farmers’ leader
Today’s meeting with Centre cancelled, will discuss after draft proposal: Farmers’ leader
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In