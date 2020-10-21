Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes

mumbai

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:17 IST

The Bombay high court has sought information from the ministry of information and broadcasting on an artificial intelligence (AI) bot which turns women’s photographs into nudes. The court cited an HT report, “In new online abuse menace, AI bot turns women’s photos into nudes,” while seeking the information.

The court, while hearing various public interest litigations pertaining to the alleged trial by the electronic media in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, raised concerns about the menace mentioned in the report and directed additional solicitor general Anil Singh to take instructions from the ministry. “If you can gather from ministry what print media has reported... We want you to check malice in the report. Kindly check with the ministry,” said the division bench.

The bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing the submissions of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on the measures in place to regulate the electronic media from going overboard in reporting the progress in investigations of an incident, was informed by Singh that the self-regulatory mechanism was sufficient and there was no need for additional regulations.

Singh submitted that the ministry has laid down a code which has to be adhered to by the news channels, whether they are part of any self-regulatory association or not. “Since we are on TV channels, whether you are a member or not, if there is violation, the ministry will take action, we can take action.” said Singh. He added that the ministry can step in if it finds the action of either members or non-members inappropriate.

Thereafter, the chief justice sought to now from the ASG that the news channels were using airwaves which is public property and if the channels were misusing it there should be some regulation to control it.