e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Bombay high court asks Centre, state to explain process to ban extremist outfits

Bombay high court asks Centre, state to explain process to ban extremist outfits

mumbai Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:56 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the central and state governments to inform the procedure that they would adopt to ban an extremist outfit. The directions were passed while hearing a criminal public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a ban on right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha under section 3 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), as its name had cropped up in the murder of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare and for planting bombs in auditoriums in Thane and Vashi. The matter has been posted for hearing on March 4.

The division bench of justice Ranjit More and justice S P Tavade while eharing a criminal public interest litigation filed by Arshad Ali Ansari through advocate Rajesh Khobragade was informed that Ansari had made a representation to the central and state government to ban the right wing organisation. However as the same was not decided as yet, he had approached the HC seeking directions to ban the outfit.

On its part, additional public prosecutor for the state informed the court that deciding on the representation was the prerogative of Ministry of Home Affairs and hence they could not do anything. However, the advocate for the union submitted that the MHA would initiate proceedings only after receiving a report from the state regarding the outfit.

After hearing the submissions the bench sought to know what the normal procedure was adopted while deciding on such representations to ban outfits that have alleged roles in criminal activities.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News