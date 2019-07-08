Brace for rains, warns IMD after morning rains halt Mumbai

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai through the day on Monday as the city struggles to cope with the morning burst of rain that hit air, road and rail traffic and left thousands of office-goers stranded on flooded roads and train stations.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places with extremely falls at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Palghar, and at a few places in the district of Mumbai and Thane, today,” the IMD said.

Mumbai has been experiencing record-breaking monsoon rains this year and on July 2 received second highest July rain over a 24-hour period since 1975. The city also recorded 53% of its July average rainfall till 8.30am on Monday with almost three weeks still to go.

On Monday, rains hit flight operations for some time. A spokesperson for the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said operations of flights were temporarily suspended amid low visibility due to the heavy rains. Runway operations were suspended from 9.12am to 9.31am.

Officials of the Central Railway said there was water logging on tracks at various locations between Kanjurmarg to Matunga stations. The suburban services were operating at a slow speed on the stretch with a delay of 10-15 minutes. Trains of the Western railway were running normally.

The rain added to the chaos on road as several areas were water-logged leading to traffic jams.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 14:45 IST