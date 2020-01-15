Brazilian gets 10 years in jail for smuggling cocaine

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:13 IST

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday convicted a Brazilian national, caught with 7.2 kg cocaine while landing at Mumbai International airport on October 20, 2015, and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The accused, Guilherme Elizeu Nawas De Mattos, had said the agency had failed to comply with mandatory provisions before searching him, and contended that the case of prosecution was false. However, when the court asked him to explain the circumstances for being in possession of the drugs, he admitted those were his.

The court, after considering all the evidence, found Mattos guilty and convicted him in

the case.