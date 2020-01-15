e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Mumbai News / Brazilian gets 10 years in jail for smuggling cocaine

Brazilian gets 10 years in jail for smuggling cocaine

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:13 IST
Charul Shah
A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday convicted a Brazilian national, caught with 7.2 kg cocaine while landing at Mumbai International airport on October 20, 2015, and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The accused, Guilherme Elizeu Nawas De Mattos, had said the agency had failed to comply with mandatory provisions before searching him, and contended that the case of prosecution was false. However, when the court asked him to explain the circumstances for being in possession of the drugs, he admitted those were his.

The court, after considering all the evidence, found Mattos guilty and convicted him in
the case.

