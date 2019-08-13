Building in Maharashtra collapses after 30 families evacuate

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:08 IST

A building in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar from which 30 families were evacuated on Monday has collapsed entirely on Tuesday morning. The five-storey building had started tilting and had developed cracks.

Debris from the A Wing of Mahak Apartments fell over the nearby B wing. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) fire brigade has reached the spot to evacuate residents from the B Wing who are stuck inside. They have begun the evacuation of B Wing’s residents. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation had earlier said that the 25-year-old building was not on the list which contained the name of vulnerable buildings.

Residents living in the A Wing of Mahak apartments on Link Road in Ulhasnagar Camp 3 called the fire brigade when they found that all the doors were jammed.

A UMC officer, on condition of anonymity said,”After the residents were evacuated on Monday we had planned to do a structural audit of the building on Tuesday. Before we could initiate it collapsed. Our team has reached the spot and are trying to rescue the residents of the nearby building. No one is injured as of now.”

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:08 IST