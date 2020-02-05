Bullet train a ‘dream project’, but is it useful, asks Uddhav Thackeray

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:10 IST

In what could turn to be another flashpoint between the Maharashtra government and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Central government, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated that the ambitious bullet train project between Mumbai and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad could be halted until he is convinced about the viability and utility of the mega project.

Thackeray said the bullet train may be a “dream project” of PM Narendra Modi, but there needs to be a discussion about how it would be useful to people. The statement came days after the Centre unilaterally took over the Elgar Parishad case through the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Pune Police.

The project has faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals, whose land is to be acquired. Thackeray’s party, Shiv Sena, too, had opposed the project several times in the past, stating that if locals are against giving up their land, the project should be scrapped.

Thackeray had announced a review of the project in December.

In the interview to Sena leader and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut, Thackeray asked if the mega project would bring in businesses.

“Even if it [bullet train] may be a dream project, when you wake up, it is not a dream. You have to face the reality… for the bullet train, all stakeholders should discuss who will benefit from the bullet train,” the CM said. “We should be convinced about how many businesses will get a boost because of it and if it is useful, we will take it before the people. We will then see what has to be done,” he said.

The BJP has reacted strongly to the statements and said that opposing the bullet train showed Thackeray is not “pro-development”. “Firstly, the project comes under the purview of the Central government. The state government has no role in it. Besides, the state has all the necessary studies and evaluation reports at their disposal. It is only a matter of being pro-development or not. This shows that you are not for development,” said Madhav Bhandari, chief spokesperson, Maharashtra BJP.

Thackeray also trained guns on the previous BJP-led state government, in which his party was a partner, and said that over the past few years, many industries have migrated from Maharashtra. He pointed out that one of the prime reasons why the industries are suffering is because of the demonetisation decision of Modi and the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). “When the PM literally converted currency bills into pieces of paper by announcing demonetisation, industries suffered. Then after GST was rolled out, there were so many amendments. Such instability in our policy-making will not attract investors,” he said.

He said that after 2014, there was a “positive government” at the Centre and in Maharashtra, however, many investors went back after expressing interest in investing. “Many global investors were ready to invest in the country; many came as well. Many MoUs were signed worth lakhs and crores of investment at the exhibition ‘Make in Maharashtra’ held then. After that, what happened was that most of these investors went back. Investment doesn’t depend on a department. It is not dependent on the state government, but also the Central government,” Thackeray said.

The CM said that the loan waiver announced by the state government in December 2019 was a first aid given to farmers and not the solution. He added that he is still firm on his promise to “clear the 7/12 extracts” or land records of farmers.

“I have always said that karj mukti (freedom from loan) is a first aid, which we have decided. Steps should be taken on how the farmers can support himself... The opposition is going to criticise whatever we do,” he said.

“We announced the waiver in the [legislative] session in December. I had sought two months to implement it. The word I gave is that in March the waiver will be implemented. Loan up to Rs2 lakh will be wiped off from the 7/12 extracts,” he said.

The CM added loan waiver is indeed a “courageous step” considering the financial situation of the state government. He added, “We will soon announce waiver for loans over Rs2 lakh and predominantly for those who have regularly paid their dues.”

On the ‘Mumbai 24 Hours’ plan, the CM said the initiative is for Mumbaiites who come late from work and want to spend time with their family. He reiterated that the plan does not include operating pubs and bars round the clock. “Nightlife plan is not pubs and bars. People come back home late from work, things they cannot do with their families during the day, including going to a restaurant for a meal or any such thing, is ‘Mumbai 24x7’,” Thackeray said.

“Our definition is simple. If trains and airlines operate around the clock, why can’t shops and restaurants remain open at night for people to eat and purchase things,” he said.

The Sena chief said aid from the Centre was delayed along with the GST refund, which is delaying schemes that the state government intends to roll out. “I wrote a letter to the finance ministry in December, seeking a GST refund of over ₹15,000 crore. Of which, around ₹4,000 crore has been provided in January. It is true that the assistance that should come from the Centre has not been coming... I am not saying it is done purposely. But there is a delay, which is causing a delay in rolling out our schemes and plans,” he said.

Thackeray also took on the Centre and said it was unclear which direction the BJP-led government was heading. “It seems it is unclear to them as well. There is confusion going on,” he said in the interview. He added that assistance that was expected from the Centre is not being provided.