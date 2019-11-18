Bus driver held as cleaner slips off seat, gets run over

mumbai

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:18 IST

A cleaner of a private travels bus died early on Sunday after he slipped from his seat near the door and was crushed by the rear wheel of the bus in Malad (West). The bus driver has been arrested for causing death due to negligence.

According to Malwani police, around 3am, the accused driver Ranjit Singh Ram Singh, 48, was heading to Hindustan Naka to park the bus. While the bus was on its way to the parking area, the cleaner, Iqrar Ahmed Ashiq Ali, 44, who was seated on a seat next to the door slipped and fell off the bus. Ali’s head was crushed by the left rear wheel of the bus. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The police suspect that Ali had dozed off on his seat and lost his balance. There were no eye-witnesses inside the bus but the police have found an eye-witness at the spot who saw Ali falling off the bus.

Based on a complaint from Ali’s nephew, an FIR has been registered under section 279 and 304 A of the IPC for rash and negligent driving and for causing death due to negligence against Singh. He has been arrested and will be produced before a magistrate court on Monday. He was not driving in an inebriated condition, the police said. Ali was a native of Uttar Pradesh.