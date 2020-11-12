e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Byculla zoo could reopen in the next 2 months

Byculla zoo could reopen in the next 2 months

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 17:28 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
         

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are discussing precautionary measures to be enforced before reopening Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, also known as Byculla zoo, in the next couple of months amid the Maharashtra government’s plans to gradually ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The state government has allowed reopening of shops, malls, multiplexes, and theatres in the past few months as it seeks to boost commercial activities that have been roiled because of the contagion.

Similarly, efforts are in progress to reopen the zoo while complying with social distancing norms.

“We have started discussing the measures that need to be put in place before the zoo can be reopened. We are yet to reach a consensus when the zoo can be reopened, as a timeline will depend on the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai after the ongoing festive season gets over. Perhaps, the end of December can be a possibility. At present, all of Mumbai is open. It is up to the state government to take a call when the zoo is ready to be thrown open to the public again,” said a BMC official.

Precautionary measures include markings on the ground outside animal enclosures and before ticket counters in a bid to ensure that the visitors comply with social distancing norms.

A public address system (PA) system will be in place for announcements to avoid overcrowding and notices and posters will be put up at various locations within the zoo premises to make the visitors aware about the viral outbreak.

The BMC authorities are also constructing an aviary as part of their second phase of the zoo’s expansion plan. The aviary will house over 100 species of birds.

top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Centre issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K
Centre issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of J&K
Heart flown to Delhi from Jaipur saves life of 45-year-old
Heart flown to Delhi from Jaipur saves life of 45-year-old
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In