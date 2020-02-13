e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Byculla zoo gets two tigers from Aurangabad

Byculla zoo gets two tigers from Aurangabad

mumbai Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:13 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Two tigers, aged around three-and-a-half years from Aurangabad, are the newest entrants at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also known as the Byculla Zoo. The tigers reached Byculla zoo late at night on Wednesday from the Siddharth Garden and Zoo.

However, according to zoo officials both the tigers will be made available for public display only after a month.

The Byculla zoo received the tigers in exchange for exotic birds and a pair of deer from the Aurangabad zoo.

The tigers will be kept in enclosure which replicates the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. HT had reported on January 14 that zoo authorities feel replicating conditions of Ranthambore in the city will be a practical option since the national park has a dense population of tigers and had planned to develop flora, fauna, landscape and terrain in the 3,500 square-metre tiger enclosure that replicates the conditions in Ranthambore.

A Byculla zoo official said, “We are preparing the enclosure, which will be ready in a month. The tigers will be kept for public viewing at the enclosure once it is ready.”

Under the zoo’s extension facility, officials have proposed to develop a zone exclusive for exotic animals such as giraffe, zebra, white lion, jaguar this year.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News