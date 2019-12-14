Can electric bikes and flexible working hrs curb air pollution?

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:08 IST

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has sanctioned two studies to understand whether introducing electric bikes and flexible working hours may reduce traffic congestion and air pollution. The e-mobility study of the impact of electric bikes will be carried out in Pune and Nagpur, while the plan of flexible work hours will be in Mumbai.

“These are first-of-its kind drives towards micro-mobility being taken to tackle air pollution in India,” said VM Motghare, joint director, MPCB. “With a two-pronged strategy, we are assessing aspects of shared and clean mobility, and how beneficial these projects may be for common citizens as mandated under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Based on their success and approval from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), these projects will be replicated for other cities.”

MPCB has appointed Ernst & Young (E&Y) to carry out the two-month long study in Pune and Nagpur on the feasibility of e-bike technology. It will also check for the acquisition of large charging stations for e-bikes, identify areas for implementation, study the demographics and develop a pricing system for the vehicles. For now, Pune and Nagpur have been supplied five hundred e-bikes each.

“Countries like Norway have already succeeded using this model. Pune and Nagpur were chosen as the current transport network involves 85% two-wheelers. We are focusing on educational institutes to start with. A significant reduction in two-wheelers combined with Bharat Stage VI clean fuel implementation from April can have large scale pollution reduction impact for both cities,” said Motghare adding the first report from E&Y is expected next week.

Anumita Roy Choudhury, executive director, Centre for Science and Environment, Delhi, expressed doubts about the study’s methodology. “A proper demography study is needed to chart out commuter movement and respective modes of transport, which could take a long time to assess. E-bikes are part of the last mile connectivity and linking it up with transit modes with proper road design with safe access can work if promoted properly,” she said.

In Mumbai, MPCB is working with different state government departments to develop a plan to reduce the number of commuters travelling from the suburbs to south Mumbai during the peak traffic hours (7.30am to 10.30am and 5.30pm to 8.30pm). Those living in the furthest suburbs (Dombivli, Kalyan etc.) will start shifts at 11am, while those living closer in the suburbs will start work at 10am. For those living relatively close to office, working hours will start at 9am. The shifts will range between eight and nine hours, irrespective of the arrival time. “Vehicular emission accounts for 30% of Mumbai’s air pollution sources, and is a primary sector that MPCB wants to address,” said Motghare.

Environmentalists were critical of MPCB’s plans. “Rather than regulating industrial pollution or construction dust, MPCB is shifting its responsibility on other departments and neglecting its own job. Secondly, asking a private company to carry out a financial feasibility study for e-bikes is just a means to show something is being done without a clear plan etched out,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee, Conservation Action Trust.