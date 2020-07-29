Can’t shift control of Sarthi without Congress leader’s approval: Ashok Chavan

mumbai

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:24 IST

The Congress party in Maharashtra has raised objections over the government’s decision to divest control of Sarthi (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute) – the institute established for educational, social and financial development of the community – from the Bahujan Kalyan department which is headed by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

After leaders from the Maratha community demanded increase in funding and autonomy for Sarthi, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had two weeks ago announced that the body would be under the planning department, headed by him.

“The structure of power-sharing among the three parties was finalised while forming the government eight months ago. Accordingly, Sarthi’s administration is under the department headed by Vijay Wadettiwar. Divesting the power is the decision to be taken by the chief minister (CM) in consultation with the party involved. Though Wadettiwar had admitted the shift of control of Sarthi, we expect the issue to be discussed with Congress’s legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat before any such decision is made,” said Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

The party had earlier objected to the formation of an infrastructure board in Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is part of the public works department (PWD), headed by Chavan. Incidentally, the corporation is under the charge of Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde.

Chavan had raised objections to the formation of a separate board for the implementation of infrastructure projects under MSRDC. “We had issues with officers moving proposals without knowledge of the minister of the department. Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Chhagan Bhujbal too had raised dissent over such a move in the past. We have discussed these issues with the CM and with the change in guards in the chief secretary’s office, these issues will be sorted out now,” he said.

These are not very big issues and the CM is capable of resolving them. There are instances when the CM had generously given a couple of portfolios from Sena’s quota to alliance partners during the formation of the government,” said a senior Sena functionary.

Sanjay Tatkare, NCP spokesperson, said, “There is a coordination committee of senior leaders from all three ruling parties. Ashok Chavan is part of it. These issues are sorted out amicably by the committee.”

Chavan, who addressed a press conference on Tuesday, said that state government has represented the Maratha community in the reservation case during hearings in the Supreme Court (SC) with full strength.

Referring to the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s criticism of the government’s submission before the Apex court, Chavan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading lies related to the Maratha reservation case, to mislead the community. “SC has asked us to maintain the status quo over the recruitments till further orders are passed. This does not mean that it is a stay on the reservation. The status quo on recruitment was maintained during the Fadanvis government too in Dec 2018, on the orders of the Bombay high court,” he said.