Cash-strapped TMT proposes 20% fare hike

You may have to pay more to travel by Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) buses. If it happens, it will be the transport body’s fare hike after 15 years. The transport body has proposed 20% hike in bus fares in its budget for 2019-20.

The concession in fares to senior citizens and students will also be extended to HIV positive individuals who have to regularly go to ART centres for treatment.

“We recently gave 50 per cent concession to citizens who are above 60 years. Students too have concession. This year, TMT will not charge fare from HIV patients in the city,” said Sandeep Malvi, TMT manager.

“The department has decided to increase fares by 20 per cent from next financial year. TMT has not hiked fare for 15 years,” said Malvi.

Apart from this, TMT’s budget is a repeat of last year. Hi-tech bus stops and WiFi in the TMT buses are old projects. “This year, TMT will introduce bus stops with small cafeterias, ATMs, newspaper stands and toilets. Buses will have WiFi facility,” said Malvi.

Fifty women special Tejaswini buses will be added to TMT fleet by March. The government has allotted Rs6 crore for the buses. “Around eight more electric buses will be operational by March. However, we are still discussing installing CCTVs and panic button in buses,” he said.

The TMT also announced adding 150 buses, which will be operated on contract basis. Around 120 buses, which are lying in depots for maintenance, will be added to the fleet.

“So, we will have 270 more buses on roads this year,” said Malvi.

Citizen activists and commuters have asked TMT to first improve its services before hiking fares.

“Though TMT claims they operate around 300 to 325 buses daily, only 200 to 220 buses ply on roads. Out of these, around 15 to 20 buses break down. Only after improving these facilities should the TMT go ahead with projects like hi-tech bus stops and introducing electric buses,” said Chandrahas Tawde, an activist from Thane.

Though the senior citizens are happy with the concession, they said it was difficult for them to wait for long at bus stops as the frequency of TMT buses is poor.

“TMT should ply more buses so that our waiting period reduces and there will be more passengers opting for the public transport. Most bus stops lack basic facilities such as sitting arrangements, electricity and toilets,” said Shrirang Desphande, 68, a resident of Ghantali in Thane.

Women commuters are sceptical about TMT launching Tejaswini buses any time soon. The transport body had announced the launch of buse last year.

“It has been two years since the project was announced. We are kept waiting. I doubt if the buses will ply anytime soon,” said Pooja Chavan, 24, a resident of Naupada, Thane.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 00:31 IST