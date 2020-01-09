CBI to submit more proof against Nirav for his extradition

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:16 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday obtained permission from a special CBI court to submit a supplementary request in the form of additional evidence gathered against businessman Nirav Modi in the ₹23,780-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, for his extradition from London.

The application was moved by special public prosecutor A Limozine so as to submit the evidence to the court in London that is hearing extradition proceedings of Nirav, before the hearing begins. This evidence is the supplementary charge sheet filed by CBI last month against Nirav, his brother Nehal and other accused before the special CBI court.

Sources from CBI said that this evidence can be submitted before the London court only after the Indian court certifies it.

The copy of the supplementary charge sheet, as certified by the special CBI court, would be forwarded to the ministry of external affairs and from there, it would be submitted to the court in London.

The Central agency had on December 11 filed a supplementary charge sheet against Nirav. According to the agency, Nirav, along with other accused, had siphoned of another ₹6,498.20 crore from the PNB through 150 fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) issued between February and May 2017, taking the total fraud amount to ₹23,780 crore.

“Investigation revealed that during between 2011 and 2017, 1,214 LoUs amounting to ₹23,780 crore were fraudulently issued by accused bank officials, on behalf of M/s Diamonds R US, M/s Stellar Diamond and M/s Solar Export, of which 150 LoUs remained outstanding,” CBI claimed in its charge sheet.

CBI has also levelled charges of Nirav threatening key witnesses in the case, and of destroying evidence against him.

The agency has stated in the charge sheet of having found audio clips of Nirav threatening witnesses.