‘Central government in Kumbhakaran-like slumber’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:39 IST

The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, on Wednesday termed the nationwide strike by central trade unions labourers attempt to “wake up the government from a Kumbhakaran-like slumber”.

The party trained its guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over the state of the Indian economy and said it had not taken steps to improve the atmosphere for business or condition of labourers, despite being given another term.

The edit in Saamana said on the one hand slogans of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ were made, and on the other, policies that would burden businesses and labourers were implemented.

“Because of decisions such as demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST) in the first term, businesses and labour class were completely shaken. Still, people re-elected the Modi government with a lot of trust in the last Lok Sabha elections. The expectation was that the businesses that have gone off track will be back on track, and

labourers will get jobs. But in the past six months, there has

been no improvement,” the editorial said.

The Sena said that while there were global factors, including recession, US-Iran struggle, US-China trade war, “what about the policies and anti-labour stand of the Modi government?” It attacked the BJP over the “hasty” rollout of the GST and demonetisation for shutting over 10 lakh businesses, where five crore people lost their livelihood.