Home / Mumbai News / Central Railway prepares for monsoon

Central Railway prepares for monsoon

mumbai Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:38 IST
With local and outstation train services non-operational during the nationwide lockdown, the Central Railway has started preparing for the upcoming monsoon. The railways have identified track sections that get waterlogged during monsoon and were severely impacted in 2019. Maintenance work of the tracks and the drainage alongside the tracks have begun.

Cleaning of drains near Ghatkopar, Dadar and Byculla railway station have been undertaken. Cleaning of railway culverts and drains near Sion, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (GTB) and Kanjurmarg railway station will be undertaken.

