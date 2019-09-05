CET admissions: Mop-up round to for left-out ST students

mumbai

A day after Bombay high court ordered the state common entrance test (CET) cell to accommodate 65 scheduled tribe (ST) students in undergraduate medical and dental institutes on the basis of provisional caste certificates, others from the same category are in a fix. The 65 students had approached HC as they could not provide caste certificate at the time of admissions. Many ST students, who had secured seats, now do not have a seat. They will have to wait for the mop-up round. “Out of the 65 students, 24 were in the first seat allotment list but they could not provide caste certificate. We now have to give them seats. Those who had scored less but confirmed admissions, will have to wait for the next round,” said Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell. A new schedule will be released soon

