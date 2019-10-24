Chembur mob violence: 33 held, 200 booked for injuring cops, damaging property

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:25 IST

A day after four police personnel were injured when a mob of 2,000 people, protesting a 48-year-old man’s suicide, hurled paver blocks and stones at them, Chembur police on Wednesday arrested 33 people and booked 200 people for injuring police personnel and damaging property.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Damage to Public Property Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the police, the man’s family and friends were taking his body for last rites at Chembur on Tuesday.

“At Chagan Mittha petrol pump junction, when a police personnel requested the protesters to not block the road, they attacked the police,” said a police officer.

On October 13, the man, a resident of Chembur, had committed suicide. His daughter was missing for the past seven months and his family had alleged that she was kidnapped.

“The man had been requesting the police to trace his daughter. In his suicide note, he had written that he was killing himself because he suffered from depression as his daughter was untraceable,” said a relative.

The Nehru Nagar police said they have arrested the accused for abetting the suicide of the man and are probing the matter.

