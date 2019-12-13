Chlorine leak at Mulund pool suffocates six

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:20 IST

A 100-kg chlorine cylinder at Mulund’s Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Krida Sankul swimming pool filtration plant leaked and gas from it spread in the atmosphere on Wednesday. A firewoman, who reached the spot, along with six others ended up inhaling the gas and felt suffocated. They were immediately admitted to a civic hospital.

Chlorine gas typically is green-yellow and has a strong odour.

The leak occurred around 4.30pm following which the firewoman, along with a woman coach, a security guard, and house-keeping staff complained of suffocation.

Nobody was in the swimming pool when the incident occurred.

On Thursday, corporators in the general body meeting slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration for lack of maintenance of civic pools in the city and have demanded an inquiry into the incident.

They demanded that the condition of the pools be upgraded at the soonest.

“The incident has brought to light a serious lapse by the civic administration in maintaining swimming pools in the city. The administration should submit all the financial details to the general body,” said Prabhakar Shinde, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Mulund.