Cidco scouts for dumping ground plot for PCMC

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:23 IST

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) is looking for land to provide a dumping ground to Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Jameer Lengrekar, deputy commissioner PCMC, said, “We had asked Cidco for a dumping ground when we took over the garbage collection responsibility in October last year. If we have our own dumping ground, we will also process dry waste.”

“Cidco has assured us that soon they would identify a plot,” said Lengrekar.

Priya Ratambe, public relations officer, Cidco, said, “PCMC had requested for land and we are scouting for it. A survey of a plot away from residential areas is being done.”

In October last year, PCMC took over the responsibility to collect garbage. Both Cidco and PCMC dump garbage at Taloja. The Panvel civic body would yet again take up dry and wet waste segregation with the housing societies in its node to ensure that minimum waste ends up at dumping ground.

A PCMC official said, “We have planned to approach more housing societies to take up waste segregation.”

The civic body has been picking up garbage with GPS-enabled vehicles to keep track of the work.

A total of 470 metric tonnes of garbage is generated by PCMC nodes daily.

“The civic body should ensure that segregated waste is picked up separately and that societies take up segregation,” said Ravi Srivastava, a city-based activist.