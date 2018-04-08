Thane gets first art gallery for artistes to unleash their creativity

Residents, artists and students had together painted the walls of Pokhran Road number 1, more than a year ago.

Impressed by their efforts, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday launched one-of-its-kind street art gallery in Thane.

The gallery is adjacent to Singhania School, Pokhran Road number 1 and is constructed on the lines of the Art Plaza at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai.

It has a capacity to display 40 small art pieces. Art work worth Rs10,000 to Rs1.5 lakh have been displayed. The gallery does not block the passage for vehicles and of passers-by.

Members of Thane Arts Guild supported TMC in this initiative, with eight artists coming together to present 25 art pieces at this gallery. The gallery was inaugurated by commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Saturday.

“We had taken the initiative to decorate the walls with art. The positive response from residents prompted us to come up with the street art gallery. It not only beautifies the area but also provides a platform for artists. Based on the response and success of the initiative, we will continue with similar art-promoting activities,” added Jaiswal.

Artists were glad to be a part of such an initiative.

“This is a huge platform given to us, and will really help budding artists, as they can display their art work and not worry about getting a gallery at an exhibition. Artists wouldn’t have to worry about money,” said Kailash Anyan, an artist who displayed two of his art work.

“Having this gallery right next to a school will ensure that the upcoming generations are also sensitised about the importance of art. Art is often known as a stress-buster and the presence of this gallery right on the footpath of a busy road will draw the attention of many passers-by,” said Dipika Rhoda, an artist who presented four of her art-work collection.

“To increase the popularity of this art gallery, there should be activities involving locals,” suggested Jai Khare, another artist.

Artists were concerned about the safety of these artworks. “As it is an open gallery, we hope the civic body ensures that the pieces of art are not damaged or stolen. Some of them are expensive,” said Kishore Nadavdekar, a state-award winner, whose work is also a part of the display.

TMC civic chief said that provisions for CCTV cameras have been made at the gallery to ensure security.