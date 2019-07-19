City’s water stock crosses 50%; no decision yet on 10% water cut

Despite the monsoon’s late onset, the useful water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai crossed 50% on Thursday.

The development has prom-pted minister of state for urban development, Yogesh Sagar, to demand that the civic body roll back the 10% water cut, which was imposed in November 2018.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, is yet to take a decision on the issue.

According to civic officials, the useful water level was 75.46% at this time last year and 71.05% in 2017 at the same point. Currently, the seven lakes (Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna) have 7.35 lakh million litres of useful water (50.78%). This year, the level had gone down to as low as 4% owing to the delayed monsoon [longest wait in a decade]. However, the rainfall in the past 25 days helped recover the shortfall.

The city needs 14.47 lakh million litres at the end of the monsoon every year so that it lasts till next monsoon.

“There is no immediate decision being taken on the water cut. We will table the lake levels in the standing committee in the coming days and then decide whether the cut should be rolled back or reduced. The numbers are a relief as of now, but it will also depend on how it rains in the coming months. July will be very crucial,” said a BMC official. Tulsi Lake overflowed last week, and in the coming days, Modak Sagar is likely to overflow, considering its level stood at 83.42% on Thursday.

The Bhatsa River, which caters to 55% of the city’s total water requirement, stood at 46% or 3.33 lakh million litres, which is less when compared to 2018, when it was 4.59 lakh million litres. The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems, the Vaitarna system, which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and Bhatsa system, which supplies to the eastern suburbs.

Meanwhile, the city received around 60% of its seasonal average rainfall.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 04:23 IST