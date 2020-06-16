e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Civic body has not listed 950 deaths, alleges Fadnavis

Civic body has not listed 950 deaths, alleges Fadnavis

mumbai Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday alleged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allegedly not registered as many as 950 deaths caused due to the pandemic as Covid-19 deaths.

Until Sunday, the city had recorded 2,182 deaths due to Covid-19 with fatality rate of 3.7%. Covid-19 fatality rate has increased from 3.2% on June 1 to 3.7% on June 12.

Fadnavis, who released the letter to the media and also tweeted about it, said the death audit committee set up by BMC had declared 451 deaths caused by the disease as non-Covid ones.

The committee has been formed to scrutinise all such deaths before those are officially recorded as Covid-19 deaths.

“All these deaths were caused by coronavirus as per Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) norms. Under whose pressure did the audit committee not show these deaths as due to Covid-19? Will the state government take action against the committee? Now after this has come to light, the government has belatedly asked BMC to update the data,” read the letter.

Fadnavis claimed that of these 451 deaths, 356 deaths were declared non-Covid while the remaining were pending for scrutiny. He further alleged there are another 500-odd deaths that took place in private hospitals due to Covid-19 but were not referred to this committee at all. “Both of these instances are extremely serious in nature and criminal in intent,” said Fadnavis.

There was no official reaction from the BMC on Fadnavis’ allegations. A senior civic official said, “There could be a pendency of cases before the committee, but there is no pressure or any attempt being made to stifle Covid-19 death numbers.”

top news
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In