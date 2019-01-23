Class 9-pass assistant plays doctor, prescribes medication in Mumbai clinic

An untrained clinic assistant, who had studied until Class 9, was caught on camera impersonating a doctor, diagnosing patients and prescribing medicines in Nalla Sopara (East).

Following the incident, the NGO International Human Rights Parishad, complained to Dr Akruti Wade, chief medical officer, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), and the clinic was raided and closed with immediate effect.

The civic body is now in the process of filing a complaint with the Nalla Sopara police against the woman for impersonating a medical professional.

The clinic, located on Link Road, is run by Dr Arvind Kumar Singh, who has been away from the city for the past few days, and in his place, Komal Tayde, 23, allegedly started to prescribe drugs for patients and was even seen wearing the doctor’s coat in the video.

A patient, who worked with the NGO had suffered a hand injury and visited the clinic for treatment.

After taking medicines prescribed by Tayde, she suffered allergic reactions. She later discovered Tayde was impersonating Dr Singh in his absence.

“The medical assistant’s job at the clinic was to dress wounds and administer first-aid. She was not qualified to examine patients or prescribe medicines,” said Wade.

“We have ordered the immediate closure of the clinic so innocent patients are not cheated, and we are waiting to take Dr Singh’s statement. We will approach the Nalla Sopara police station to file a criminal case against Tayde shortly,” Wade said.

HT approached Tayde for a comment, but she refused to speak on this issue.

