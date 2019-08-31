e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Cleanliness drive clashes with Ganpati holidays: Mumbai schools

mumbai Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:14 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

City schools have criticised a recent circular by the state education department asking them to observe September 1 to 15 as ‘cleanliness fortnight’.

While the government has asked the schools to conduct various activities during the Ganpati vacations, the schools said that the circular makes no sense as students have holidays during that period.

In a circular issued on August 26, schools have been asked to participate in the cleanliness event — an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

As part of the programme, they have been asked to conduct various events to generate awareness about the importance of cleanliness. Schools also have to appoint cleanliness ambassadors from among the students who would educate their fellow students about the importance of cleanliness. The department has also asked schools to ensure that their premises are clean by ensuring that all the old records, unused furniture and other old items that take up space are disposed of. They also have to train students in waste segregation.

The teachers said that while it was a good thing to create awareness about cleanliness, the timing is not appropriate as most schools in the state will have vacations during the period.

“Such circulars always come in at the last minute giving no time for the schools to plan the activities. Besides, when holidays for the entire year have been pre-decided, why can’t the government plan these activities according to the school schedule?” asked Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:14 IST

more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss