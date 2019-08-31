Cleanliness drive clashes with Ganpati holidays: Mumbai schools

mumbai

City schools have criticised a recent circular by the state education department asking them to observe September 1 to 15 as ‘cleanliness fortnight’.

While the government has asked the schools to conduct various activities during the Ganpati vacations, the schools said that the circular makes no sense as students have holidays during that period.

In a circular issued on August 26, schools have been asked to participate in the cleanliness event — an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

As part of the programme, they have been asked to conduct various events to generate awareness about the importance of cleanliness. Schools also have to appoint cleanliness ambassadors from among the students who would educate their fellow students about the importance of cleanliness. The department has also asked schools to ensure that their premises are clean by ensuring that all the old records, unused furniture and other old items that take up space are disposed of. They also have to train students in waste segregation.

The teachers said that while it was a good thing to create awareness about cleanliness, the timing is not appropriate as most schools in the state will have vacations during the period.

“Such circulars always come in at the last minute giving no time for the schools to plan the activities. Besides, when holidays for the entire year have been pre-decided, why can’t the government plan these activities according to the school schedule?” asked Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

