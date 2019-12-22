Cloud cover in city, IMD predicts light rainfall

mumbai

The city witnessed cloud cover on Saturday, owing to a confluence of different weather systems around Maharashtra. The weather bureau has predicted very light to light rain for Sunday.

“The presence of a cyclonic circulation [weather system] over Lakshadweep and surrounding regions combined with the formation of an upper air trough [another weather system] extending from Kerala to south Maharashtra coast is allowing moisture incursions over the Maharashtra coastline,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department.

The weather bureau predicted rainfall in parts of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara and Aurangabad as well as Mumbai. On Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) dropped close to the ‘poor’ category at 196 (moderate), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) recorded its highest AQI this month so far at 315 (very poor), followed by Navi Mumbai at 303 (very poor). Andheri recorded the cleanest air in the city at 21 (good).

Meanwhile, cloud cover on early Saturday morning led to a rise in minimum temperatures in the city. The night temperature in Santacruz was 3.1 degree Celsius above normal at 21.1 degrees Celsius while Colaba recorded 22 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degree Celsius above normal. The day temperatures were above the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue between Saturday night and Sunday morning with the possibility of very light to light rain on Sunday.