e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Cloud cover in city, IMD predicts light rainfall

Cloud cover in city, IMD predicts light rainfall

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2019 01:03 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

The city witnessed cloud cover on Saturday, owing to a confluence of different weather systems around Maharashtra. The weather bureau has predicted very light to light rain for Sunday.

“The presence of a cyclonic circulation [weather system] over Lakshadweep and surrounding regions combined with the formation of an upper air trough [another weather system] extending from Kerala to south Maharashtra coast is allowing moisture incursions over the Maharashtra coastline,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department.

The weather bureau predicted rainfall in parts of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara and Aurangabad as well as Mumbai. On Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) dropped close to the ‘poor’ category at 196 (moderate), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) recorded its highest AQI this month so far at 315 (very poor), followed by Navi Mumbai at 303 (very poor). Andheri recorded the cleanest air in the city at 21 (good).

Meanwhile, cloud cover on early Saturday morning led to a rise in minimum temperatures in the city. The night temperature in Santacruz was 3.1 degree Celsius above normal at 21.1 degrees Celsius while Colaba recorded 22 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degree Celsius above normal. The day temperatures were above the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

temperature in Santacruz was 3.1 degree Celsius above normal at 21.1 degrees Celsius while Colaba recorded 22 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degree Celsius above normal. The day temperature was above the 30 degree Celsius mark, a degree Celsius above normal.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue between Saturday night and Sunday morning with the possibility of very light to light rain on Sunday.

top news
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
US builds a force for space wars of the future
US builds a force for space wars of the future
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News