e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / CM announces slum rehabilitation schemes for cities

CM announces slum rehabilitation schemes for cities

mumbai Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:56 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced slum rehabilitation schemes for major cities in the state on the lines of those existing in Mumbai, during a meeting on Friday. He also announced a separate slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to facilitate the redevelopment of the slums in cities like Thane, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander among others.

The state government also decided to set up a stress fund for the SRA projects by bringing a proposal in the state cabinet. “The fund will enable the developers to raise loans for the projects from financial institutions. The existing laws too will be amended to tide over the difficulties being faced while implementing the rehabilitation projects,” said Jitendra Awhad, housing minister.

In Mumbai alone, 370 SRA projects are stuck, while 541 are ready. Of the planned 5.07 lakh planned homes, 3.80 lakh are under construction. The state government is planning to raise over ₹700 crore through stress fund to push the stuck SRA projects because of liquidity crunch.

The state government has also resolved to complete the SRA projects in a time-bound manner.

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In