CM Uddhav Thackeray moots idea of one housing body

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:23 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday mooted the idea of having a single housing planning authority in order to have a “slum-free” Mumbai and create more scope for affordable housing. In his first visit to the BMC headquarters after taking over as the CM, Thackeray took stock of various on-going infrastructure and development works and discussed ways to increase tourism. Major infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road and GMLR were discussed. “Various authorities like SRA, BMC and Mhada are working to build affordable houses. Instead, we need to consider having a single planning authority,” the CM said in a statement.

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi also gave a presentation on ‘Vision 2030’, which included a plan for sustainable roads, ways to fulfil city’s water needs by 2030, etc.