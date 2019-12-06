e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

CM Uddhav Thackeray moots idea of one housing body

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:23 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday mooted the idea of having a single housing planning authority in order to have a “slum-free” Mumbai and create more scope for affordable housing. In his first visit to the BMC headquarters after taking over as the CM, Thackeray took stock of various on-going infrastructure and development works and discussed ways to increase tourism. Major infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road and GMLR were discussed. “Various authorities like SRA, BMC and Mhada are working to build affordable houses. Instead, we need to consider having a single planning authority,” the CM said in a statement.

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi also gave a presentation on ‘Vision 2030’, which included a plan for sustainable roads, ways to fulfil city’s water needs by 2030, etc.

top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News