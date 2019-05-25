‘Coastal Road project first proposed in the 1960s’: Robert Stephens

City-based architect Robert Stephens in a presentation titled ‘Bombay Oblique’ drew comparisons between the current coastal road plan and the first one proposed by Arthur Crawford and Wilbur Smith in 1960s.

He said earlier architects had proposed a few simple solutions, which are not being considered. “In those days the city had a huge trench to the west of Byculla club where all the trash was dumped.

The south west winds caused the stench to travel to the club. As a solution, Crawford proposed reclaiming the western front and an underground tunnel which is similar to current designs. This way he planned to relocate the club.”

