Colleges take a stroll down the memory lane

Several city colleges are reliving their past while celebrating their annual festivals. With themes focusing on the bygone era, institutes are recreating cultural symbols of the past to reminisce their rich history.

The theme for Kshitij, annual festival of Mithibai College, this year is ‘A Nostalgic Takeover’. The festival will focus on the 90s to familiarise students, most of who were born after the turn of the millennium, with the recent past. The organisers have lined up several 90s themed events such as fashion, dance and music competitions.

“The current generation in the college was born in 2000s and is unfamiliar with the 90s. It is a famous and a cherished era, in which cartoons and various art forms flourished. We want to understand the hype surrounding the 90s,” said Pari Sheth, chairperson, Kshitij.

Several other colleges, which reached landmark anniversaries this year, are reliving their past as well. St Xavier’s College, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, titled its annual cultural festival Malhar, held in August, ‘A Time Turner’.

In acknowledgment of the institute’s rich academic history, students organised charity events and interactions with the differently abled and underprivileged. At the charity yard sale, Mini Malhaar, an interactive session involving children with special needs was organised.

At RA Podar College, Matunga, which celebrated its platinum jubilee in February, the commemorative events were a platform for interaction between alumni and the current students.

The alumni, who had participated in the college fest during the 70s, auditioned for the celebratory proceedings. To appreciate the college’s legacy, students performed songs from the 80s to end the show .

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 00:00 IST