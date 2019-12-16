e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Colleges gear up for talks on economy

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:33 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

While song, dance, art and play competitions are the custom, this year many colleges are also organising economic conventions for their annual fests. Last week, Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce and Economics (MMK College), Bandra, hosted an International Economic Convention which saw the participation of students from at least 10 other colleges. The college held a discussion-cum-competition between December 12 and 14. Kishore Peshori, principal, MMK College said, “There aren’t many such research-based competitions in the city for undergraduate students.” Sathaye College in Vile Parle and Bhavan’s College in Andheri, too, are planning to host their economic conventions in the upcoming weeks.

top news
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News