Colleges gear up for talks on economy

mumbai

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:33 IST

While song, dance, art and play competitions are the custom, this year many colleges are also organising economic conventions for their annual fests. Last week, Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce and Economics (MMK College), Bandra, hosted an International Economic Convention which saw the participation of students from at least 10 other colleges. The college held a discussion-cum-competition between December 12 and 14. Kishore Peshori, principal, MMK College said, “There aren’t many such research-based competitions in the city for undergraduate students.” Sathaye College in Vile Parle and Bhavan’s College in Andheri, too, are planning to host their economic conventions in the upcoming weeks.