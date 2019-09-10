Confusion persists over 100 new seats in medical colleges

mumbai

Confusion over the introduction of 100 new seats in Maharashtra-based government medical colleges persists. Amid demands by parents and students, who are waiting for the new seats to be included in the current admission round, the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) has written to the state medical education ministry, asking them to approach the SC for clarity.

“We received queries from many students and as per law, seats approved should not be approved so late in the academic session (colleges have already started regular classes). For clarity, we have requested the state government to approach the SC and let us know if we can include new seats into the admissions process so late,” said TP Lahane, director, state DMER. He added the fate of these seats will be unknown till the government releases a circular on the same.

While the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Medical Council of India (MCI) on August 27 announced introduction of new seats in Government Medical College, Latur, as well as Kolhapur, the absence of newly approved seats in the mop-up round list announced on September 4 upset many students. “Every seat in a government medical college is what most of us aim for and knowing the fact that the status of these newly approved seats is unknown is very unfair on us,” said Akruti Mahade, a UG medical aspirant.

The state CET cell completed mop-up rounds for UG medical and dental seats in government medical colleges by September, as per the SC’s deadline. “While the first mop-up round was announced on Sept 4, a second mop-up list was announced for the five vacant seats in GMCs on Sept 8,” said Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell.

Why the delay in UG medical admissions?

The first seat allotment list was released in the second week of July following which, 24 students who applied for admission under the ST community were moved to the open category list as they could not submit valid caste validity certificate in order to confirm admissions

On August 13, the Supreme Court acted on a petition filed by the students, who alleged that they were deprived of quota seats as they could not produce caste certificates in time. The SC, in its order, requested a special bench at the HC to solve the issue at the earliest and extended the admission deadline

The Bombay high court heard petitions of all 65 students and in the last week of August, directed the state CET cell to give admissions to all 65 students based on provisional caste validity certificates, following which the CET cell rescheduled admissions.

