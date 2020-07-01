e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Congress minister hits back at Sharad Pawar over comments about 1962 war

Congress minister hits back at Sharad Pawar over comments about 1962 war

mumbai Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:14 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Congress leader and energy minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, Nitin Raut, has reignited the political controversy around Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s statement reminding the Congress of the 1962 war with China while advising against politicising issues concerning national security.

On Saturday, Pawar had said, “We can’t forget what had happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 square kilometres of India’s territory. While making these allegations, one should also look at what had happened in the past. This is an issue of national interest and once should not bring in politics here.”

Pawar’s comments came in response to a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression. The Congress party, led by its former president, has been taking jibes at the Centre since the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Raut hit back at Pawar, saying the latter should have “rectified the mistakes [done in 1962] when he was defence minister”. “Our leader Rahul Gandhiji has been speaking in the interest of the nation and asking the questions that are in the minds of people. Pawarsaheb was a Congress leader when he was defence minister of the country. As a political leader, he has been nurtured in Congress. NCP is part of the UPA-led by Congress and should not deviate from the stand taken by the alliance. He should support the stand taken by Rahul Gandhi,” Raut said.

Raut said Pawar should have advised Modi to speak on the issue. “The situation in 1962 was different. After Krishna Menon resigned as defence minister, Yashwantrao Chavan took over as the defence minister. Pawar should also speak about the 1971 war against Pakistan and the victory under the leadership of Indira Gandhi and YB Chavan, who Pawarsaheb looks up to as a mentor,” said Raut.

top news
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In