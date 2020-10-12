Constable booked for raping, cheating interior designer from Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:40 IST

Pant Nagar police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against a 42-year-old police constable for allegedly raping a Ghatkopar-based interior designer.

Senior inspector Suhas Kamble from Pant Nagar police station said, “We have registered the offence and are investigating the matter. The accused has not been arrested yet.”

The case was registered after the police received a written application that the accused had sexually assaulted the 40-year-old complainant on multiple occasions on the pretext of marrying her. A year ago, she delivered his child. It was then that the constable told her that he was already married. He also said he could not marry her because if he did, the police department would sack him for consummating two marriages. He then told her that he would divorce his wife and marry her, but didn’t do so, her complaint to the police stated.

He also asked her not to disclose to anyone that the child is his and that it was a test tube baby. The woman then approached the police.

The constable also holds a post in Brihanmumbai Police Karmchari Pagardar Sahakari Patsanstha. In her statement, the complainant said she met the accused in 1998 while working at a private company in Andheri. Over time their friendship turned into love and he promised her that he would marry her.

“He also introduced her to two developers and asked her to undertake their interior decoration work. The accused used her expertise as a designer and earned money but didn’t pay her anything,” stated the complaint.

Her statement further alleged that the accused took money from her multiple times on various pretexts and owed her around Rs87 lakh.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.