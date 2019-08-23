Constable films colleague while changing, held

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:41 IST

The Bandra police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old constable for secretly filming his woman colleague twice while she was changing in the restroom of a bank, where they were posted.

An FIR was registered against the accused, Aniket Parab, a resident of Worli police line, under section 354c (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. He was suspended soon after he was arrested on Thursday, said an officer of Bandra police station. An officer said Parab has been remanded in judicial custody and was later granted bail on a personal bond of ₹15,000.

The police said Parab was attached with the local arms division and posted at a government-owned bank on Hill Road. The complainant was posted at the bank three days ago.

On Wednesday, around 4.45pm, the complainant went to the restroom to change her clothes after reporting to work. Parab was already there and she requested him to leave.

After he left, while changing, the complainant observed that Parab had left his phone inside a transparent pocket of his bag, where water bottles are usually kept. She saw that the camera of the phone was facing her and a handkerchief was placed on top to hide it.

The woman then started video-recording, went up to the bag, pulled out the phone and saw the video mode was on. She told the police this was the second day she had observed his phone was kept in the same fashion and had thus suspected something was amiss.

The complainant then went downstairs and confronted Parab, but he snatched his phone from her and asked her how she dared to touch his phone.

Parab then ran into the washroom, came back and showed his phone to her saying there were no recordings on it. “I strongly suspect he deleted the videos. I then informed my seniors. The deputy commissioner of police reached the bank and after hearing the whole matter, he asked me to immediately lodge an FIR against him,” she told the police.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:41 IST