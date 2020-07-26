e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Constable succumbs to Covid; Mumbai Police toll at 54

Constable succumbs to Covid; Mumbai Police toll at 54

mumbai Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:39 IST
Manish K Pathak
A month after his mother and sister lost the battle to Covid-19, a 40-year-old police constable attached with Wadala Truck Terminal (TT) police station died of Covid-19 on Sunday morning. He was undergoing treatment in Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra (East) for more than a month-and-a-half. The toll in Mumbai Police has now reached 54.

“He was on duty when he fell sick on June 10. He was admitted to St George Hospital on June 12, but was shifted to Gurunanak Hospital on June 14,” said senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwar of Wadala TT police station.

The constable’s sister and mother tested positive for Covid-19 a few later. They were admitted to Somaiya Hospital but succumbed to June 26 and 28, respectively.

Later, the constable’s condition deteriorated and he was kept on a ventilator support. He, however, succumbed around 7.15am on July 26, said Pasalwar.

So far, a total of 94 policemen died of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, of whom four have succumbed in the past 24-hours.

A total of 8,483 policemen — 877 officers, 7,606 constables — from across the state have contracted the virus till date. Of them 6,471, including 660 officers and 5,811 constables, have recovered and many of them even joined duty. There are now 1,919 active cases including 210 officers and 1,709 constables who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and Covid care facilities.

