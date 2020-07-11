e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Constable, wife booked in ₹33-lakh disproportionate assets case

Constable, wife booked in ₹33-lakh disproportionate assets case

mumbai Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:07 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The city unit of the Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB) booked a 52-year-old constable and his wife for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth₹33 lakh, which is 130.5% more than his known sources of income as a government servant.

The accused, Abdul Salam Yusuf Shaikh, is currently attached with the local arms division of the Mumbai Police at Naigaon.

In 2012, a complaint was filed against Shaikh, following which inquiries were initiated, said ACB officers.

“The properties in his and his wife’s names were evaluated from 1995, the year he had joined the police force. During the inquiry, we found enough evidence in the allegations against Shaikh and his wife Ayesha who helped him in hiding the money in her name. After evaluations, we discovered that the couple possessed bank balances, gold ornaments, and other assets collectively worth ₹33 lakh, which is 130.5% more than Shaikh’s income,” said Mahesh Patil, additional commissioner of police (ACB).

Shaikh and his wife were later called for an inquiry and asked to declare their income.

“During the inquiry, they could not provide a satisfactory explanation, following which a disproportionate assets case was registered against the couple under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” added Patil.

