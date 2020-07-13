Consumers protests over inflated bills

mumbai

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:00 IST

Consumers protested against inflated bills in various parts of the state on Monday. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, protests were held in Bhiwandi, Bhandup and Palghar. Pratap Hogade, a power activist said that those consuming less than 300 units must be exempted from paying bills of the last 3 months. Consumers across the state have complained of receiving high bills in June 2020.