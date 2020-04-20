e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Cop posted at Varsha tests +ve for Covid-19

Cop posted at Varsha tests +ve for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:58 IST
Sagar Pillai and Faisal Tandel
A woman assistant police inspector posted for the day at the chief minister’s bungalow Varsha was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The officer has been shifted to Saifee Hospital. She is posted with Pydhonie police station.

Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2 confirmed the development. “She has been admitted at Saifee Hospital and undergoing treatment,” he said.

In another incident, two employees from the disaster management control room at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Fort tested positive for Covid-19, civic officials said on Monday.

“Since the two staffers were asymptomatic, they have been quarantined at a Covid Care Centre. The rest of the staff have been quarantined in the control room itself,” read a press release by the BMC on Monday evening.

The second floor of the building, which houses the control room, has been sealed. The whole building is being disinfected. The control room has not been sealed and the employees quarantined there are coordinating with another control room at Parel for monitoring. “Covid-19-related monitoring is not affected as there is another control room at Parel. Two teams have been divided and the second team will assist in monitoring and functioning,” read the press release.

