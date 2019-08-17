Cop rescues boy who fell into gap between train and platform in Palghar

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:16 IST

Prompt action by a Palghar Government Railway Police (GRP) officer saved the life of an 18-year-old college student who fell into the gap between the train and the platform at Palghar railway station on Friday. The policeman firmly held the teenager in his grasp till the train passed so that he did not slip under the train.

Mohammed Amir Arif Munsi, 18, a Dahanu resident and a first-year BCom student of Dandekar College,Palghar, was waiting for a Virar-Surat local train to go home on Friday. While waiting, he went to buy vada pav from a stall at the station. Meanwhile, the train arrived and Munsi ran to board it with the snack in one hand. However, the train began to move before he could board it, and he slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Anand Varte, 30, a GRP officer, who was deployed at the station, rushed to Munsi’s aid and held him till the train passed by so that the teenager did not fall under the train.

After the last coach had passed them, both Munsi and Varte fell on the track.

They both sustained minor injuries.

“GRP personnel admitted them in the rural hospital,Palghar, where they were treated,” said police inspector Anil Sonawane of Palghar GRP.

“Varte’s alertness saved the boy’s life. We contacted the boy’s mother. She rushed to Palghar and took her son to Dahanu after treatment,” said Sonawane.

“We will issue a certificate of appreciation to Varte for his heroic rescue of the college student,”added Sonawane.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 00:16 IST