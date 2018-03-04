Cops assaulted by chain snatcher’s family near Mumbai, three arrested

Three policemen, including an officer, were assaulted by members of Irani clan in Mumbra when they had gone to arrest a chain snatcher on Friday.

Three people, including the chain snatcher, were arrested and a 16-year-old girl detained for beating up the policemen. The girl allegedly slapped the officer on duty.

The police got a tip-off that Hussain alias Ansar Salim Ali Jaffery, 37, a serial chain snatcher, was hiding at Kausa in Mumbra.

When a team of five policemen went to arrest Hussain, his relatives, mostly women, stopped them from coming in and started beating them and pelting stones at them. Assistant police inspector from Mumbra police station Mangesh Borse and two constables were injured.

The police managed to arrest Hussain, who is wanted in many cases of chain snatching.

The police said that they have booked 12 people, including eight women, for the assault. The Mumbra police have registered an attempt to murder case and other charges under sections of the IPC.

“We arrested three people and the minor girl was sent to a shelter home. We are getting details about the other accused who are relatives of Hussain,” said officer from Mumbra police station.

Siraj Javed Irani, 32, and Suraiiya Ali Jaffery, 40, have been remanded in police custody till Match 7.

In another incident at Bhoiwada, policemen were assaulted by a criminal’s wife after he was arrested.

On Friday, the police officers spotted an externed criminal from Mumbai Aakash alias Chiku Pawar, 22, moving around in the powerloom town.

A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

Pawar was caught from Devnagar.

While the police was taking him to the police station, his wife Suman, 22, and 19-year-old brother Ganpat blocked the road to stop them.

The two assaulted police constable Amol Desai, 31, and other policemen who were taking him to the police station.

A case has been registered with the Bhoiwada police station under relevant sections of the IPC.