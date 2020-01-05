e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Cops bust drug cartel: 2 arrested, heroin worth ₹12 crore seized

Cops bust drug cartel: 2 arrested, heroin worth ₹12 crore seized

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:31 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Sunday arrested two members of the biggest heroin cartel in the city and seized 6kg of the drug worth ₹12 crore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Joshi, 50, a resident of Malad; and Krushnamurti Kawander, 42, a resident of Gorai.

“During the inquiry, we learnt that the heroin is supplied from Rajasthan and comes to Joshi; within 10 to 15 minutes the drug consignment is transferred to Kawander whose job was to hand over the consignment to the drug distributor in Mumbai. It then passed to sub-distributors and through their network, it was supplied to peddlers who then sell it to customers,” said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police (ANC).

“Joshi runs a cartel which is responsible for at least 80% of the heroin supply in the city. His arrest will create a major impact on the drug supply in Mumbai,” said Lande.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bandra unit of the crime branch laid a trap near Malad railway station and arrested the duo. “During the search, we found 4kg heroin in Joshi’s possession and 2kg was recovered from Kawander,” said Lande.

The duo was arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till January 9.

top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News