Cops bust drug cartel: 2 arrested, heroin worth ₹12 crore seized

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:31 IST

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Sunday arrested two members of the biggest heroin cartel in the city and seized 6kg of the drug worth ₹12 crore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Joshi, 50, a resident of Malad; and Krushnamurti Kawander, 42, a resident of Gorai.

“During the inquiry, we learnt that the heroin is supplied from Rajasthan and comes to Joshi; within 10 to 15 minutes the drug consignment is transferred to Kawander whose job was to hand over the consignment to the drug distributor in Mumbai. It then passed to sub-distributors and through their network, it was supplied to peddlers who then sell it to customers,” said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police (ANC).

“Joshi runs a cartel which is responsible for at least 80% of the heroin supply in the city. His arrest will create a major impact on the drug supply in Mumbai,” said Lande.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bandra unit of the crime branch laid a trap near Malad railway station and arrested the duo. “During the search, we found 4kg heroin in Joshi’s possession and 2kg was recovered from Kawander,” said Lande.

The duo was arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till January 9.