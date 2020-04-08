e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Cops connect via video conferencing

Cops connect via video conferencing

mumbai Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:41 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The city’s police department has started using video conferencing applications like Lets Huddle and Zoom to ensure social distancing within the force as they battle it out on the ground every day to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The video conferencing apps allow senior police officers to connect with at least 100 police personnel at any given time, conduct daily meetings, and monitor the situation in real-time.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said, “We have to take extra precautions to avoid getting infected. All the 13 zonal deputy commissioners of police are proficient in the use of modern technology, and have adopted new ways to communicate with their staff on the field.”

He said, “We have a video conferencing system available through which the commissioner connects with senior inspectors of all 94 police stations, assistant, deputy and additional commissioners of police. Now, deputy commissioners of police have been given the right to connect with their staff using video conferencing apps.”

Zonal deputy commissioners of police have started to hold meetings with their entire staff through video conferencing facilities where important guidelines, plans of action to handle containment zones, and handling check posts are discussed, said a senior police officer.

Manjunath Singe, DCP (zone 8), said, “This is a situation where many developments are taking place constantly. There are many plans of action that have to be devised and revised, and video conferencing applications have enabled us to connect with our staff daily.”

Singe said his team has opted to use a paid and secure application through which he can connect with over 100 of his staff.

top news
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news