Cops connect via video conferencing

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:41 IST

The city’s police department has started using video conferencing applications like Lets Huddle and Zoom to ensure social distancing within the force as they battle it out on the ground every day to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The video conferencing apps allow senior police officers to connect with at least 100 police personnel at any given time, conduct daily meetings, and monitor the situation in real-time.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said, “We have to take extra precautions to avoid getting infected. All the 13 zonal deputy commissioners of police are proficient in the use of modern technology, and have adopted new ways to communicate with their staff on the field.”

He said, “We have a video conferencing system available through which the commissioner connects with senior inspectors of all 94 police stations, assistant, deputy and additional commissioners of police. Now, deputy commissioners of police have been given the right to connect with their staff using video conferencing apps.”

Zonal deputy commissioners of police have started to hold meetings with their entire staff through video conferencing facilities where important guidelines, plans of action to handle containment zones, and handling check posts are discussed, said a senior police officer.

Manjunath Singe, DCP (zone 8), said, “This is a situation where many developments are taking place constantly. There are many plans of action that have to be devised and revised, and video conferencing applications have enabled us to connect with our staff daily.”

Singe said his team has opted to use a paid and secure application through which he can connect with over 100 of his staff.