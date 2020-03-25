e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Cops get 10,000 calls in 1 day, some seek help for medical emergencies

Cops get 10,000 calls in 1 day, some seek help for medical emergencies

mumbai Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:34 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu and Vijay Kumar Yadav
Jayprakash S Naidu and Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

The city may have come to a standstill after the lockdown was imposed last Monday, but the same cannot be said for the Mumbai Police Twitter handle and helpline, which have been flooded with complaints and queries by Mumbaiites.

Most calls and tweets have been regarding the inability to purchase medical supplies and essential supplies. Residents have complained that police are shutting down stores and preventing people from travelling, even during medical emergencies. “Usually our control room receives 6,000 calls a day, but on Wednesday the number shot up to nearly 10,000,” said a police officer. In his tweet, Daniel Trevor requested the Mumbai Police to review the situation in Bandra where all essential shops were closed and some grocery shops remained open for only 3 hours.

People with medical issues turned to social media to complain about the issues they are facing due to the lockdown. Rishi Agarwal, tweeted,” I am Thalassemia major patient, i need blood transfusion every 14days to stay alive, my next blood transfusion is on 28th march, i am sending blood donors to blood bank, but police is not allowing them to go for donation, please help me.@MumbaiPolice @MoHFW_INDIA @CMOMaharashtra” The police communicated privately with Agarwal after his tweet to help him.

Another Twitter user Vinayak told the police his 80-year-old grandfather was suffering from prostate cancer along with high blood pressure and diabetes. He asked what needed to be done in case of an emergency. Mumbai police replied to each tweet. Pranaya Ashok, DCP, operations, and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said, “We will issue essential services passes for retail stores, kirana stores, etc, for smooth supply of provisions.”

top news
Scramble for supplies on Day 1 of 3-week nationwide lockdown over Covid-19
Scramble for supplies on Day 1 of 3-week nationwide lockdown over Covid-19
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Containing spread of Covid-19 in clusters could help flatten the curve
Containing spread of Covid-19 in clusters could help flatten the curve
Borders shut, migrant workers look for refuge in shelter homes
Borders shut, migrant workers look for refuge in shelter homes
Delhi doctor’s wife, teen daughter also test positive for Covid-19
Delhi doctor’s wife, teen daughter also test positive for Covid-19
Afridi responds after Harbhajan lauds his ‘great work for humanity’
Afridi responds after Harbhajan lauds his ‘great work for humanity’
IMF, World Bank call for suspending debt payments by poorest nations
IMF, World Bank call for suspending debt payments by poorest nations
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news