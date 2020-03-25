Cops get stricter to arrest virus spread

mumbai

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 01:05 IST

A day after the state announced a complete lockdown, the Mumbai Police continued its action against those flouting section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which restrains more than five people from gathering at any public spot.

In the past two days, the police have registered first information reports (FIR) against 112 people for violating several laws, including section 144. “We have repeatedly appealed to citizens through public announcements to stay at home and not to gather on the streets,” city police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police (operation) Pranaya Ashok said. “A total of 112 cases were registered under section 188 [disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant] of Indian Penal Code (IPC). These cases include 10 FIRs against those crowding at public places and 16 against hotel operators, while 53 shops and 18 hawkers also faced legal action for defying the lockdown. Six private motorists, who were not among those providing essential services, were also booked. The police have also registered criminal offences against three people who have been asked to be under home quarantine, but stepped out of their homes.”

The police have formed 13 special squads to keep a vigil on those who have been instructed to be under home quarantine. Each of these squads has 20 to 25 police personnel. The Mumbai Police is monitoring 400 such people. The Navi Mumbai police registered 18 cases against those violating lockdown orders, confirmed Suresh Mengade, DCP, special branch.

The Oshiwara police booked 15 autorickshaw drivers under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They also detained a trustee of a mosque at Gulshan Nagar, Jogeshwari, after 150 people gathered to offer prayers on Monday. A trustee of a gurudwara was booked by Versova police on Monday for distributing food to around 50 people. The trustee of a mosque at Temkar Street at Nagpada, too, was booked after 150 people gathered to offer prayers. Ten people from Kalyan’s Bail Bazaar were arrested for performing namaz on road on Monday.

A man was made to clean a portion of the road in Panvel for spitting. A video went viral on news groups, which was authenticated by a local police officer. In the video, a policeman in civil clothes carrying a police baton is accompanied by a uniformed police constable. The constable stopped the taxi driver who had spat on the road. The man was made to pour water on the road and clean it with the cloth. Two bikers were booked for roaming around n Kalyan’s Gandhari bridge.

An officer from Khandeshwar police station said, “If people don’t listen to requests, cases will be registered against violators.”

The Thane police commissionerate has roped in housing societies to impose restriction on movement. Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar asked the members to lock the society gate and monitor movement of people going in and out of the society.

T Raghunathan, 62, secretary of Federation of Eden Woods co-operative housing society, Manpada, said, “We have already asked the people who delivery groceries, laundary, eggs, vegetables and bread among others not to go to individual homes. The help are also barred from entering some buildings.”

Manohar Kataria, Treasurer Tarangan Complex Federation, Eastern Express Highway, said, “We have 30 doctors residing in our complex. We have set up helplines with the help of these doctors to provide information to 476 houses in the society on Covid-19.” Malad police have lodged an FIR against a 57-year-old man, who returned from a trip to Dubai, for violating the BMC commissioner’s order of home quarantine. The man had stepped out to buy groceries. Gulzarilal Fadtare, inspector, crime, said, “An FIR has been registered.”