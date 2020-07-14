Cops seeking legal opinion in complaint against comedienne: Home minister

mumbai

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:59 IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the Mumbai Police have sought legal opinion in the complaint against a city-based stand-up comedienne and action will be taken if she is found guilty of the alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in her year-old video.

“The decision on further course of action will be taken after we get an opinion. Action will be taken if she is found guilty,” he said.

Deshmukh has also said that all those who have used foul language against the comedienne on social media will face strict action. Two such persons have been arrested in Gujarat and Maharashtra, he added. “All those who have used extremely objectionable and derogatory language against the stand-up comedienne will face action. Police have started preparing a list of all those threatening her and action will be taken against them,” he said.

Deshmukh said that they will also look into the complaint against MNS workers who allegedly vandalised the restaurant where the show was shot in 2019.