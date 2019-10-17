e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Cops seize liquor in Kalyan, arrest four

mumbai Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:46 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The anti-robbery squad, zone 3, Kalyan, arrested four people for carrying foreign and country liquor from Ambivli in Kalyan (West) on Tuesday. It seized 69.48 litres of liquor worth ₹48,400 and also the autorickshaw in which it was being transported.

Dilip Gajghat, 51, liquor seller and the main accused, Sachin Bhalerao, 28, auto driver, Anil Pawar, 35, and Krishna Yadav, 48, were arrested under relevant sections of Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act.

The four were crossing the Ambedkar chowk when the police intercepted them.

“Our team of six policemen was patrolling Ambivli east. I received information about liquor being transported to Titwala. We stopped the auto and inspected the boxes and found the liquor bottles,” said Avinash Palde, sub-inspector, anti-robbery squad, Kalyan zone 3.

Gajghat was planning to sell the liquor and the others were helping him transport it.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:46 IST

top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News