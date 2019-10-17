Cops seize liquor in Kalyan, arrest four

mumbai

The anti-robbery squad, zone 3, Kalyan, arrested four people for carrying foreign and country liquor from Ambivli in Kalyan (West) on Tuesday. It seized 69.48 litres of liquor worth ₹48,400 and also the autorickshaw in which it was being transported.

Dilip Gajghat, 51, liquor seller and the main accused, Sachin Bhalerao, 28, auto driver, Anil Pawar, 35, and Krishna Yadav, 48, were arrested under relevant sections of Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act.

The four were crossing the Ambedkar chowk when the police intercepted them.

“Our team of six policemen was patrolling Ambivli east. I received information about liquor being transported to Titwala. We stopped the auto and inspected the boxes and found the liquor bottles,” said Avinash Palde, sub-inspector, anti-robbery squad, Kalyan zone 3.

Gajghat was planning to sell the liquor and the others were helping him transport it.

